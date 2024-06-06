WFPK Song of the Day: Pixies "You're So Impatient"

It’s been nearly 36 years since the Boston-based alt-rock band Pixies released their classic debut album, Surfer Rosa. Still going strong, the group shared their first new music of 2024 with the single, “You’re So Impatient,” backed by a cover of an old standard.

Speaking about the new song, Pixies frontman Black Francis said in a statement: “‘You’re So Impatient’ is a slightly comedic suburban culture moment: there’s this guy, there’s this gal, there’s this tug-of-love dynamic going on. But the backdrop is the mall. And while the mall is crass, it’s also a very zombie, rock ‘n’ roll horror movie setting.” Listen below.

The B-side is a gloomy cover of the 1950’s Doris Day classic, “Que Sera Sera.” Leave it to Pixies to take a hopeful song and make it sound totally hopeless. Listen below.

