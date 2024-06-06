© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

WFPK Song of the Day: Pixies "You're So Impatient"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published June 6, 2024 at 7:13 AM EDT
Pixies
Liam Maxwell
Pixies

Pixies share their first new music of 2024

It’s been nearly 36 years since the Boston-based alt-rock band Pixies released their classic debut album, Surfer Rosa. Still going strong, the group shared their first new music of 2024 with the single, “You’re So Impatient,” backed by a cover of an old standard.

Speaking about the new song, Pixies frontman Black Francis said in a statement: “‘You’re So Impatient’ is a slightly comedic suburban culture moment: there’s this guy, there’s this gal, there’s this tug-of-love dynamic going on. But the backdrop is the mall. And while the mall is crass, it’s also a very zombie, rock ‘n’ roll horror movie setting.” Listen below.

The B-side is a gloomy cover of the 1950’s Doris Day classic, “Que Sera Sera.” Leave it to Pixies to take a hopeful song and make it sound totally hopeless. Listen below.

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10.
Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.