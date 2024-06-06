Insecure showrunner Prentice Penny on Black Twitter: A People's History

Prentice Penny joins Kyle Meredith to discuss his Hulu docuseries, Black Twitter: A People’s History. This series chronicles the rise, movements, voices, and memes that have made Black Twitter a powerful and influential force in American political and cultural life. Penny, renowned for his work on Insecure and Uncorked, shares his motivation for telling the story of social movements born from a sense of community on Twitter.

During the conversation, Penny elaborates on the evolution of their narrative, especially how Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter impacted their filming process. He emphasizes why Twitter may be the most significant advancement in social history over the past decade. The filmmaker also explains how they gathered the creators of some of the platform’s most famous hashtags, such as #youknowyourblackwhen and #blackgirlmagic.

Penny goes on to offer insights into how Black communities might continue to find solidarity in a post-Twitter world and reflects on the implications of these social movements during an election year.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.