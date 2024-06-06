© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
We're experiencing some technical difficulties leading to intermittent outages on 89.3 WFPL, 90.5 WUOL and 91.9 WFPK. We hope to have service fully restored soon.

Insecure showrunner Prentice Penny on Black Twitter: A People's History

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published June 6, 2024 at 6:27 PM EDT

Prentice Penny on the Social Movements, Memes, & Importance of Black Twitter

Prentice Penny joins Kyle Meredith to discuss his Hulu docuseries, Black Twitter: A People’s History. This series chronicles the rise, movements, voices, and memes that have made Black Twitter a powerful and influential force in American political and cultural life. Penny, renowned for his work on Insecure and Uncorked, shares his motivation for telling the story of social movements born from a sense of community on Twitter.

During the conversation, Penny elaborates on the evolution of their narrative, especially how Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter impacted their filming process. He emphasizes why Twitter may be the most significant advancement in social history over the past decade. The filmmaker also explains how they gathered the creators of some of the platform’s most famous hashtags, such as #youknowyourblackwhen and #blackgirlmagic.

Penny goes on to offer insights into how Black communities might continue to find solidarity in a post-Twitter world and reflects on the implications of these social movements during an election year.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.
Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.