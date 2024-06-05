© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Who knew financial collapse could make a good song? The Shondas did with "The Clawback"

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published June 5, 2024 at 12:42 PM EDT
The Shondas
Aaron Selbig
The Shondas

Louisville band The Shondas just released their eponymous debut album on June 1, 2024 which includes the new song "The Clawback", a rockin' number about financial collapse. It's not a sexy subject but works in this protest song written by singer/songwriter David Serchuk. We asked the band how it came to be:
“The Clawback” was written in the wake of the late 2000’s financial crisis. Songwriter David Serchuk was a financial journalist in New York, saw the carnage the crisis brought, and was horrified because the people most responsible–Wall Street executives–were getting away clean. A clawback is a term meaning the return of ill-gotten funds, bonuses or payouts. It’s unlikely, however, that most of the unearned payouts from the financial crisis were ever returned. In response, Serchuk wrote this protest song. The song also features vocals by powerhouse singer Marcy Ziegler.

The Shondas are veteran musicians who have collectively played in many bands, across a wide range of styles. Members include: Jeff Gard on drums/percussion and vocals; Kevin Peacock on vocals and guitars; Aaron Selbig on bass; David Serchuk on vocals and guitars.

Their new album is available on Bandcamp and Spotify.
Tags
Music WFPKArts and Culture
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays.
