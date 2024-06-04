Louisville's Midnight Lounge Crew turn the word "Crazy" on its head in new song

Louisville rock band Midnight Lounge Crew take the word "Crazy" and turn it on its head as it refers to women, also the title to their new single. Fronted by songwriter and singer Ashley Vega, she was thinking about how infuriating it is to be dismissed as "crazy" when a woman is upset or standing tall in her truth. Ashely explains:

"Crazy" is a tale of perseverance. As a mixed female minority, I can personally testify there's been no shortage of glass ceilings in everyday life and even in local scenes. Persevering through imposed limitations in our society, has often resulted in the world calling women crazy; often in an attempt to silence us for standing our ground.

This time I decided to take ownership of how this word affects me. To transmute the negative into a rowdy rock song. "Crazy" is assertive, it's finding your voice as a female and loudly and proudly declaring that women are strong, courageous and we rock! Our contributions matter."

Members of Midnight Lounge Crew include:

Ashley Vega - vocals

Joshua Catlett - guitar

Mike Moody - drums and production

Nick Preston - bass

Catch them live at 'LRS Fest on June 29th at The Brown-Forman Amphitheater in Waterfront Park. "Crazy" is now streaming.