Unfrosted's Spike Feresten: "It's still Jerry Seinfeld playing Jerry Seinfeld"

Spike Feresten joins Kyle Meredith With… to discuss his collaboration with Jerry Seinfeld on Unfrosted, the Netflix comedy that hilariously chronicles the creation of Pop-Tarts. Set in 1963 Battle Creek, Michigan, the film dives into the fierce rivalry between cereal giants Kellogg's and Post as they race to revolutionize breakfast with a new pastry. The movie, which marks Jerry Seinfeld's directorial debut, features an all-star comedic cast including Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Hugh Grant, Amy Schumer, Max Greenfield, Christian Slater, Sarah Cooper, Bill Burr, and more.

Feresten, known for iconic Seinfeld episodes like "The Soup Nazi" and "The Muffin Tops," as well as his work on Space Ghost Coast-To-Coast, shares how he and Seinfeld conceived the idea for Unfrosted. He emphasizes the need for absurd comedy and the nostalgic allure of the early 60s, infused with the whimsical charm of breakfast.

The writer also delves into the process of developing characters based on real-life figures, such as Hugh Grant portraying Tony The Tiger’s voice actor Thurl Ravenscroft and Kyle Dunnigan as Walter Cronkite. Feresten goes on to draw parallels between crafting Unfrosted and writing Seinfeld episodes, ultimately underscoring that this film is quintessentially Jerry Seinfeld playing Seinfeld.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.