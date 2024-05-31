© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Silver Spoons songwriter Gabe Riggs found release on new single "Young Mans Dream"

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published May 31, 2024 at 2:01 PM EDT

Louisville indie pop/rock trio Silver Spoons recently released their newest single "Young Mans Dream". We last heard from the band as we settled into last fall with "North Fork Season", and their first release of 2024 arrives just in time for summer. But, the song goes deeper than the typical, light summer vibes.

Songwriter Gabe Riggs (accompanied by Luke Lyons on bass, and Jordan Smith on drums) admitted, "This was sonically a really fun song to track, but from a content perspective, was much heavier than I expected. Very much a retrospective of letting go of childhood dreams, but also realizing those dreams are still very much alive."

He shared how the song allowed him to review his life in a new way, saying, "Honestly, this is probably one of the most cathartic things I've ever written - rolling up a bunch of topics of aging, regret, purpose, and even the relationship with my own father."

Listen to "Young Mans Dreams", the newest single from Silver Spoons, here!
Tags
Music Arts and CultureWFPK
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.