Silver Spoons songwriter Gabe Riggs found release on new single "Young Mans Dream"

Louisville indie pop/rock trio Silver Spoons recently released their newest single "Young Mans Dream". We last heard from the band as we settled into last fall with "North Fork Season", and their first release of 2024 arrives just in time for summer. But, the song goes deeper than the typical, light summer vibes.

Songwriter Gabe Riggs (accompanied by Luke Lyons on bass, and Jordan Smith on drums) admitted, "This was sonically a really fun song to track, but from a content perspective, was much heavier than I expected. Very much a retrospective of letting go of childhood dreams, but also realizing those dreams are still very much alive."

He shared how the song allowed him to review his life in a new way, saying, "Honestly, this is probably one of the most cathartic things I've ever written - rolling up a bunch of topics of aging, regret, purpose, and even the relationship with my own father."

Listen to "Young Mans Dreams", the newest single from Silver Spoons, here!