WFPK Song of the Day: Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds "Frogs"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published May 29, 2024 at 1:35 PM EDT
Nick Cave
Megan Cullen
Nick Cave

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds share new song "Frogs"

Earlier this year, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds announced their upcoming album Wild God by sharing the title track. Today, the Australian band delivered the new song, “Frogs.” It was the first song written for the new album, and it starts with an allusion to the first murder in the Bible — Cain’s slaying of his brother, Abel.

“The sheer exuberance of a song like ‘Frogs,’” Cave said in a statement. “It just puts a big fucking smile on my face.” Listen below.

In a statement about the upcoming album release, Cave shared, “I hope the album has the effect on listeners that it’s had on me. It bursts out of the speaker, and I get swept up with it. It’s a complicated record, but it’s also deeply and joyously infectious. There is never a masterplan when we make a record. The records rather reflect back the emotional state of the writers and musicians who played them. Listening to this, I don’t know, it seems we’re happy.”

Wild God will be released on Bad Seed, in partnership with Play It Again Sam, on August 30th.

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10.
