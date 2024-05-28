Sarah Dowland: "This is the moment women's basketball has been waiting for"

Sarah Dowland joins Kyle Meredith With… to discuss her new documentary, Sue Bird: In the Clutch. Dowland, known for her legendary visual effects work on the Harry Potter and Matrix films, shares why she felt compelled to tell the story of the basketball icon as she approached retirement. She delves into the reasons why society admires athletes and the timely release of the documentary during Caitlin Clark’s record-breaking season and the high viewership of the women’s basketball playoffs.

Dowland also highlights critical narratives within the documentary, such as the WNBA’s pay gap and the historical pressure on players to conceal their sexuality. She also adds a touch of humor by recounting how Sue Bird and her partner, Megan Rapinoe, keep their Olympic medals in shoeboxes in their closets.

Watch the interview above and then check out the clip below.