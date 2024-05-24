Kevin Bacon: "As a character actor, I like finding the voice in the song I'm singing"

Legendary actor Kevin Bacon and his brother, film composer Michael Bacon, join Kyle Meredith With… to discuss their latest LP from The Bacon Brothers, Ballad of the Brothers. The duo delve into their upbringing in Philadelphia and how the different periods they grew up in influenced their individual sounds. They also share unique inspirations behind the album, such as airport bars and tattoos.

Kevin talks about how his acting career helps him find different voices for each song, and how his online series #MondayBlues pushes him to write more music. He also explains why they decided to cover Pat Benatar’s "We Belong" on this record.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.