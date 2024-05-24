© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Kevin Bacon: "As a character actor, I like finding the voice in the song I'm singing"

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published May 24, 2024 at 9:37 AM EDT

The Bacon Brothers on Tattoos, Airport Bars, & Covering Pat Benatar

Legendary actor Kevin Bacon and his brother, film composer Michael Bacon, join Kyle Meredith With… to discuss their latest LP from The Bacon Brothers, Ballad of the Brothers. The duo delve into their upbringing in Philadelphia and how the different periods they grew up in influenced their individual sounds. They also share unique inspirations behind the album, such as airport bars and tattoos.

Kevin talks about how his acting career helps him find different voices for each song, and how his online series #MondayBlues pushes him to write more music. He also explains why they decided to cover Pat Benatar’s "We Belong" on this record.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.
Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.