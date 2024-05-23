WFPK Song of the Day: Charley Crockett "Solitary Road"

Texas Troubadour Charley Crockett recently released his fourteenth album, $10 Cowboy. The third single to be released from the new record is “Solitary Road.”

Speaking about the album title, Crockett commented, “A $10 Cowboy is a country singer who made himself on a street corner in America. But the cowboy way, the cowboy mindset, that applies to anyone who doesn’t feel free, who feels fenced in and bound to something.”

“This material is written at truck stops, it’s written at casinos, it’s written in the alleys behind the venues, it’s written in my truck parked up on South Congress in Austin," Crockett says. "A ramblin’ man like me, a genuine transient, is in a pretty damn good position to have something to say about America.”

The new songs were recorded live to tape in Austin, Texas. Crockett explained, “The reason I cut it on tape is, when you get the right folks in the room, great players rise to the occasion. When that red light is on and the tape is rolling, you get the magic of a performance.”

His appearance last year at WFPK Waterfront Wednesday was one of the highlights of the season. In support of the new album, WFPK is proud present the Charley Crockett $10 Cowboy Tour at Iroquois Amphitheater on July 30th!

