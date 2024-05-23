Scoot McNairy: "I'm hopeful we'll have a 90s-style golden era of independent films"

Scoot McNairy joins Kyle Meredith With… to discuss his latest film, Blood For Dust, a gritty crime drama that sees him portraying a traveling salesman overwhelmed by the pressures of providing for his family. McNairy's character reconnects with Ricky (played by Kit Harington), a figure from his dark past who entices him into a perilous journey where everything hangs in the balance.

The Narcos: Mexico actor dives into the intricacies of his everyman role, emphasizing the desperation he channels into his performance. He highlights the importance of stillness and quiet in the film, elements that the story heavily relies on. McNairy also shares his experience of having Harington as a scene partner and the advantages of filming in the bleak winter landscape of Montana.

Additionally, McNairy touches on working with other cast members, including Josh Lucas, Stephen Dorff, and Ethan Suplee, and discusses why the film is set in 1992. He also gives a sneak peek into his upcoming projects, which include Speak No Evil starring James McAvoy and Nightbitch with Amy Adams.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.