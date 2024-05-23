© 2024 Louisville Public Media

"Landlines" reminds us that analog romance still exists from Lexington's Lylak

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published May 23, 2024 at 12:27 PM EDT
Landlines by Lylak
Leia Sexton
Landlines by Lylak

Lexington, Kentucky band Lylak just released a new single called "Landlines". The primary members of the band are Elizabeth Varnado on vocals, Gideon Maki on vocals and guitar, Paul Varnado on bass, and Jesse Hornbeak on drums and backing vocals. It takes a village to produce such a great sounding song as this so they had some help with producer Tom Hnatow on pedal steel, Chad Wahlbrink on synth, and co-produced and arranged by Philip Moore. Justin Perkins mastered the track. I asked what inspired the new song:

“Landlines was written to remind us that analog romance still exists. The digital world is alluring, but numbs our senses. Sometimes we just need a nudge to look away from the super sleek super computer.”

"Landlines" is now streaming. I also highly recommend checking out their other albums and EPs which are also streaming and available.

Lylak
Molly McCollough
Lylak

Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
