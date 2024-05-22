© 2024 Louisville Public Media

WFPK Song of the Day: Shannon & The Clams "Bean Fields"

By John Timmons
Published May 22, 2024 at 6:20 AM EDT
Easy Eye Sound
Shannon & The Clams

Shannon & The Clams' "Bean Fields" is a joyous celebration of life

The upbeat song “Bean Fields” is the second single from Shannon & The Clams’ latest album, The Moon Is In The Wrong Place. The song honors singer-bassist Shannon Shaw’s fiancé, Joe Haener who passed away in a tragic car accident at his family’s farm in Aurora, Oregon. The site remains a beautiful meeting ground for his family and friends.

Shaw was concerned about "Bean Fields" being released as a single. "It's so peppy and joyous and celebratory," she shared in an interview with GRAMMY.com. "I was afraid of that being a confusing message for people without knowing the rest of the album."

“Bean Fields” is a celebration of life and living life to the fullest in the name of those that you’ve lost.

Check out the storybook-like music video directed by Vanessa Pla and animated by Amber McCall below.

The Moon Is In The Wrong Place is available now on Easy Eye Sound.

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10.
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
