WFPK Song of the Day: Shannon & The Clams "Bean Fields"

The upbeat song “Bean Fields” is the second single from Shannon & The Clams’ latest album, The Moon Is In The Wrong Place. The song honors singer-bassist Shannon Shaw’s fiancé, Joe Haener who passed away in a tragic car accident at his family’s farm in Aurora, Oregon. The site remains a beautiful meeting ground for his family and friends.

Shaw was concerned about "Bean Fields" being released as a single. "It's so peppy and joyous and celebratory," she shared in an interview with GRAMMY.com. "I was afraid of that being a confusing message for people without knowing the rest of the album."

“Bean Fields” is a celebration of life and living life to the fullest in the name of those that you’ve lost.

Check out the storybook-like music video directed by Vanessa Pla and animated by Amber McCall below.

The Moon Is In The Wrong Place is available now on Easy Eye Sound.

