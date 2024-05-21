WFPK Song of the Day: Dehd "Dog Days"

Chicago trio Dehdput on a great show last month at our first WFPK Waterfront Wednesday of the year! They recently shared the one-take video for “Dog Days,” the first track on their new album, Poetry.

“This song is a celebration for the messiness of life and the search for companionship,” the band’s Jason Balla said in a press release. “It’s about opening your heart and letting it be pummeled. It’s taking risks, receiving rejection, dealing out disappointment. It’s about being brave and sometimes making bad decisions. It seems like everyone I know is out here grasping at love and often, fucking it up, breaking hearts and having ours broken along the way. It’s just the rules of the game and I wanted to make an anthem for people on the same rollercoaster, just trying their best, losing fast and loving hard.”

Watch below.

Poetry is out now on Fat Possum Records.

