Hiking to a Cicada drone in new song by Buck The Taxidermist

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published May 21, 2024 at 11:50 AM EDT
Buck The Taxidermist
Lula Baldriche
Buck The Taxidermist

Lexington, Kentucky band Buck The Taxidermist is the brainchild of musician Kyle Ayres and just released a gorgeous new song called "Emerald Glow". The song is part of an upcoming album called ‘Funmaker II’. It mentions hiking to a Cicada drone and the sound is mimicked with percussion throughout the tune. This is timely considering that Cicadas will be a hot topic in 2024 when the two giant broods emerge this year. We asked Kyle what inspired the song and about the album's title:
"There isn’t a ‘Funmaker 1’ yet but I named the album after my step grandmother’s Wurlitzer Funmaker II digital organ that now lives in my basement. We used the organ on almost every track on the album.

"Emerald Glow" was written a few days after my oldest daughter and I hiked a trail in McConnell springs in Lexington. The cicadas were humming and she scratched her leg on a locust tree thorn so we went home early. The song weaves in and out of making logical sense and also exploring memories of my early 20’s in Central America.

As for me, I make music when I can, we worked on this album for around 2.5 years with my producer and former bandmate Zac Hamilton. My wife and I own Sweetgrass Granola and try to balance home/art/work as best we can!"

"Emerald Glow" is now streaming.
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
