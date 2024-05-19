© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Pearl Jam's Stone Gossard: "We referenced The Cure & U2 a lot while making Dark Matter"

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published May 19, 2024 at 10:46 AM EDT

Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard on Riffs, Abandonment, & The Cure’s Influence on Dark Matter

Pearl Jam's Stone Gossard catches up with Kyle Meredith to delve into the band’s latest album, Dark Matter. The guitarist shares the joy and sense of abandonment felt while making the LP with producer Andrew Watt, noting how it came together much quicker than Gigaton and how the recording process echoed the band’s early days. Gossard explains finding his place within the songs amidst the addition of Watt and Josh Klinghoffer, and reveals why he never plays back-to-back on stage with lead guitarist Mike McCready.

Gossard also discusses the significant influence The Cure and U2 had on Dark Matter. He candidly shares his reasons for not wanting Pearl Jam to perform at The Sphere, despite U2’s association with the venue. Additionally, he comments on The Darkness’ Justin Hawkins' deconstruction of Dark Matter and expresses his enthusiasm for starting a follow-up album with Watt as soon as possible.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.
Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.