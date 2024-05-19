Pearl Jam's Stone Gossard: "We referenced The Cure & U2 a lot while making Dark Matter"

Pearl Jam's Stone Gossard catches up with Kyle Meredith to delve into the band’s latest album, Dark Matter. The guitarist shares the joy and sense of abandonment felt while making the LP with producer Andrew Watt, noting how it came together much quicker than Gigaton and how the recording process echoed the band’s early days. Gossard explains finding his place within the songs amidst the addition of Watt and Josh Klinghoffer, and reveals why he never plays back-to-back on stage with lead guitarist Mike McCready.

Gossard also discusses the significant influence The Cure and U2 had on Dark Matter. He candidly shares his reasons for not wanting Pearl Jam to perform at The Sphere, despite U2’s association with the venue. Additionally, he comments on The Darkness’ Justin Hawkins' deconstruction of Dark Matter and expresses his enthusiasm for starting a follow-up album with Watt as soon as possible.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.