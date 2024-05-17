© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Hope in The Darkness is the Message in Blind Feline's New Song

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published May 17, 2024 at 11:23 AM EDT
Blind Feline
Jimbo Valentine
Blind Feline

Louisville country rockers Blind Feline just released their new single "Gold In Them Hills" offering some hope in the midst of darkness with some power chords to boot. Oliver Sayani, the main songwriter and singer for the band, explains:

"The message of this song is that there is always a glimmer of hope in the face of darkness and desolation, and sometimes you have to go out and find it, or create it for yourself.

Blind Feline has always been a band that blends styles from hard rock to traditional country music. This tune felt more like a traditional country ballad when I wrote it, but when we brought it to life in the studio, it called for not only the classic pedal steel and background harmony sounds, but some heavy distorted guitars and massive drum sounds on the choruses that hit you right in the gut. The message hits that much harder now."

Blind Feline will be at Headliners Music Hall with Laid Back Country Picker and Tyrone Cotton on May 31, 2024.
