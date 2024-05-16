Skeet Ulrich on Parish, Scream, and falling into alligator water with Giancarlo Esposito

Skeet Ulrich joins Kyle Meredith to talk about his latest project, "Parish," a gripping series starring Giancarlo Esposito. Ulrich provides insights into a complex individual who navigates a world filled with danger and intrigue and highlights the dynamic between his character and Esposito's "Gray" Parish, emphasizing the loyalty and camaraderie they share.

Ulrich then delves into the process of preparing for his role, including developing a Cajun accent and immersing himself in the character's backstory, sharing anecdotes from the set, including a memorable incident involving alligator-infested waters during filming at an abandoned Six Flags amusement park.

The conversation also touches on Ulrich's iconic role as Billy Loomis in the "Scream" franchise, sparking speculation about the character's potential return in future installments. Additionally, Ulrich offers his thoughts on the future of "Parish" and what viewers can expect from upcoming episodes.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.