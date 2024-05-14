© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Meet Relaay before their show at June's Waterfront Wednesday

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published May 14, 2024 at 12:55 PM EDT
Relaay
Courtesy of Relaay
Relaay

I promised Relaay they won't always be referenced as "formerly Bridge 19" but I didn't promise when that would happen! For now, that's how people will know who we are talking about as they've recently changed their name and adopted a new direction for their musical endeavors. Relaay is life-long friends and musical partners Audrey Cecil and Amanda Lucas who've been a part of the Louisville music scene since the early 2000's. The new direction came out of lots of time to think during the pandemic and they were ready for something new. Their debut album as Relaay will be released this summer and is produced by musician Mark Charles and mixed by Justin Craig, two Kentucky heavyweights who we talk about in our interview. We also got to premiere their brand new song "Bittersweet Memories" which the band is offering a free download of on their website. Catch them live at Forest Fest on May 18th in Jefferson Memorial Forest and at Waterfront Wednesday on June 26 on the Big Four Lawn in Louisville.

Tags
Music WFPKArts and Culture
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.