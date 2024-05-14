Meet Relaay before their show at June's Waterfront Wednesday

I promised Relaay they won't always be referenced as "formerly Bridge 19" but I didn't promise when that would happen! For now, that's how people will know who we are talking about as they've recently changed their name and adopted a new direction for their musical endeavors. Relaay is life-long friends and musical partners Audrey Cecil and Amanda Lucas who've been a part of the Louisville music scene since the early 2000's. The new direction came out of lots of time to think during the pandemic and they were ready for something new. Their debut album as Relaay will be released this summer and is produced by musician Mark Charles and mixed by Justin Craig, two Kentucky heavyweights who we talk about in our interview. We also got to premiere their brand new song "Bittersweet Memories" which the band is offering a free download of on their website. Catch them live at Forest Fest on May 18th in Jefferson Memorial Forest and at Waterfront Wednesday on June 26 on the Big Four Lawn in Louisville.