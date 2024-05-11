George MacKay & Nathan Stewart-Jarrett on the Sexuality, Self Hatred, & Revenge of Femme

George MacKay and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett dive into their roles in the revenge thriller Femme in this interview with Kyle Meredith. Stewart-Jarrett (Candyman, Misfits) portrays Jules, also known as Aphrodite Banks, a celebrated drag artist in London who becomes the victim of a brutal attack. MacKay (1917, Captain Fantastic) plays Preston, the attacker whom Jules seeks revenge against. The actors discuss the duality of their characters, highlighting the mental and physical adjustments required for their roles.

MacKay reflects on his past roles, citing John Leguizamo's portrayal of Tybalt as a source of inspiration. Meanwhile, Stewart-Jarrett discusses the challenges of transitioning from his previous show, Culprits, to his role in Femme. Both actors reveal the internal struggles and self-hatred their characters grapple with throughout the film and also touch on their experiences working with directors Sam H. Freeman and Ng Choon Ping, as well as the dynamics on set once the cameras stopped rolling.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.