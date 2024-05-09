© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Rudy Mancuso: "I've always wanted to explore synesthesia"

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published May 9, 2024 at 5:46 PM EDT

Rudy Mancuso on Musica, Synesthesia, Making His Life Movie, & Getting Slapped With A Fish

Rudy Mancuso joins Kyle Meredith to give insights into his latest project, Musica, a film inspired by his own life experiences. The actor, musician, and creator of Awkward Puppets delves into the process of turning his personal journey into a compelling narrative, exploring themes of love, family, and cultural identity in Newark, New Jersey.

Mancuso discusses his multifaceted role in the film, which includes directing, acting, and writing. Despite lacking a formal filmmaking education, he highlights how this allowed for a creatively shot movie, offering a unique perspective on storytelling. He also touches on the importance of the melodic motif that scores the film and his appreciation for film scores in general.

Furthermore, Mancuso shares his experience working with J.B. Smoove and reflects on his future aspirations in the industry.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.
