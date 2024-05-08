© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Sydney Sleadd & The Swarm on Vinyl, Mixing Up Genres, and Jerry Springer

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published May 8, 2024 at 12:06 PM EDT
Sydney Sleadd & The Swarm
Courtesy of Sydney Sleadd & The Swarm
Sydney Sleadd & The Swarm

Louisville band Sydney Sleadd & The Swarm are gaining fans quickly upon the release of their excellent debut album called Creature Untamed. They just released the album on vinyl and stopped by the WFPK studio to share a couple of songs and to give us a better glimpse into who they are as a band. In their bio is a mention of one of the members appearing on The Jerry Springer show. Listen to the interview and find out who it was!
Tags
Music WFPK
