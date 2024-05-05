Manhunt's Hamish Linklater on portraying Abraham Lincoln alongside Tobias Menzies

In an interview with Kyle Meredith, Hamish Linklater delves into his role in Manhunt, a conspiracy thriller that explores the hunt for John Wilkes Booth following Abraham Lincoln's assassination. Linklater, who portrays President Lincoln in the series, shares his approach to humanizing the often mythologized figure and depicting his familial side. He discusses the process of finding the right voice for the character and reflects on why historical events like Lincoln's assassination continue to captivate audiences.

Linklater also provides insights into working with fellow cast members, including Tobias Menzies as Edwin Stanton, the U.S. Secretary of War, and Lily Taylor as Mary Todd Lincoln. Additionally, he touches on his experience directing the film Downtown Owl alongside his partner Lily Rabe.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.