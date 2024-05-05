© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Manhunt's Hamish Linklater on portraying Abraham Lincoln alongside Tobias Menzies

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published May 5, 2024 at 7:56 PM EDT

Hamish Linklater (Midnight Mass) goes inside Manhunt, the Apple TV+ conspiracy thriller about the assassination of Abraham Lincoln

In an interview with Kyle Meredith, Hamish Linklater delves into his role in Manhunt, a conspiracy thriller that explores the hunt for John Wilkes Booth following Abraham Lincoln's assassination. Linklater, who portrays President Lincoln in the series, shares his approach to humanizing the often mythologized figure and depicting his familial side. He discusses the process of finding the right voice for the character and reflects on why historical events like Lincoln's assassination continue to captivate audiences.

Linklater also provides insights into working with fellow cast members, including Tobias Menzies as Edwin Stanton, the U.S. Secretary of War, and Lily Taylor as Mary Todd Lincoln. Additionally, he touches on his experience directing the film Downtown Owl alongside his partner Lily Rabe.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.
Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.