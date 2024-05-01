Sheryl Crow: "I'm not going to write songs about sex for 20 year olds"

Sheryl Crow joins Kyle Meredith to delve into the details of her album, Evolution, marking a significant return after her announcement in 2018 that she wouldn't be making any more LPs. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee discusses her collaboration with producer Mike Elizondo as a means to explore new creative avenues and bypass her own familiar songwriting techniques. Crow highlights the cinematic quality of the album's songs and the themes of fear and empathy that permeate the lyrics.

In the conversation, Crow shares her perspective on the current state of the music industry, expressing a reluctance to conform to trends and a preference for authenticity in her songwriting. She emphasizes her focus on creating music that resonates with a broad audience rather than catering exclusively to younger demographics, reflecting on her own evolution as an artist.

Additionally, Crow previews her upcoming tour with Pink.

