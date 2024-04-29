© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Game of Thrones' John Bradley on the Science and Music of 3 Body Problem

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published April 29, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT

John Bradley on 3 Body Problem, The Beatles, & the Rumored Jon Snow Sequel

John Bradley joins Kyle Meredith to discuss his role in Netflix's 3 Body Problem. The Game of Thrones actor shares insights into working with creators David Benioff, D. B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo to bring to life a challenging and complex story that remains accessible to all audiences. Bradley highlights the significance of portraying a character specifically crafted for him and the opportunity it provides to break away from his Samwell Tarly reputation.

As a self-proclaimed obsessive fan of The Beatles, Bradley shares his thoughts on their final song, "Now & Then," and reflects on Paul McCartney's diverse vocal talents. He also discusses his recent experiences attending concerts by AC/DC and Elton John, showcasing his appreciation for live music.

Beyond his role in 3 Body Problem, Bradley delves into his work on the Australian Paramount Plus show North Shore and addresses speculation about his involvement in the long-rumored Jon Snow sequel.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.

Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.