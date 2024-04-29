Game of Thrones' John Bradley on the Science and Music of 3 Body Problem

John Bradley joins Kyle Meredith to discuss his role in Netflix's 3 Body Problem. The Game of Thrones actor shares insights into working with creators David Benioff, D. B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo to bring to life a challenging and complex story that remains accessible to all audiences. Bradley highlights the significance of portraying a character specifically crafted for him and the opportunity it provides to break away from his Samwell Tarly reputation.

As a self-proclaimed obsessive fan of The Beatles, Bradley shares his thoughts on their final song, "Now & Then," and reflects on Paul McCartney's diverse vocal talents. He also discusses his recent experiences attending concerts by AC/DC and Elton John, showcasing his appreciation for live music.

Beyond his role in 3 Body Problem, Bradley delves into his work on the Australian Paramount Plus show North Shore and addresses speculation about his involvement in the long-rumored Jon Snow sequel.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.