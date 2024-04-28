© 2024 Louisville Public Media

The Daily Show's Desi Lydic: "Comedy can open up conversations that wouldn't happen otherwise"

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published April 28, 2024 at 4:46 PM EDT

The Daily Show’s Desi Lydic on Indecision 2024, 90’s SNL, Mitch McConnell, & Jason Isbell

Desi Lydic from The Daily Show joins Kyle Meredith to dive into the comedy news program's coverage of Indecision 2024. Lydic shares her journey from being inspired and obsessed with late 90s SNL to finding her comedy path after moving to Los Angeles, where she landed roles in films like Not Another Teen Movie, Legally Blonde 2, and MTV's Awkward.

Lydic reflects on auditioning three times before finally joining The Daily Show, coinciding with Trevor Noah's tenure as host. She recalls arriving on the staff three months pregnant and navigating the show's dynamic during the celebrity-hosted rotating desk era in 2023.

The conversation shifts to the current political landscape, touching on topics like Mitch McConnell's announcement of stepping back, women's reproductive rights, and her recent interview with Jason Isbell.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.

