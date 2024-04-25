© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Kentuckian Abby Hamilton creates worlds to find comfort in new album #1 Zookeeper

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published April 25, 2024 at 1:13 PM EDT
Abby Hamilton is a singer-songwriter from Nicholasville, KY. and has recently released her excellent new album called #1 Zookeeper (of the San Diego Zoo). It's a wonderful blend of folk and Indie rock mixed and produced by Justin Craig and Duane Lundy of The Lexington Recording Co. She has opened for many fellow Kentuckians including Tyler Childers, Wynonna Judd, and Kelsey Waldon. She has appeared at Bonnaroo, AmericanaFest, Railbird, and more. In fact, she'll be returning to Railbird on June 1 this year at The Red Mile in Lexington, KY. as part of her headlining tour which kicks off at the end of May.

About the new album, Abby explains:
“This is an album about the worlds we create to cope with the world we are in. The places we go to for comfort within ourselves when we are grieving, strategizing, fantasizing, creating, and so on. These songs are fake worlds rooted in my own experiences processed through my own lens of anxiety and hope. I hope this brings comfort to those who are in the process (whatever that may be). You are not alone. I was not alone in creating it either. With the help of Duane Lundy, Justin Craig, Zac Hamilton, Zach Martin, Carson Childers, and many more, I was aided in creating a sonic landscape that supported the fantasy vision. The goal was to integrate the sounds of country, rock, and anthemic choruses to create my own footprint. Tucked away in the studio for 5 months in Kentucky, we found a sound I am so proud of. #1 Zookeeper will always be the perfect timestamp to me of the process it takes to truly know and love yourself.”

Check out the official video for her song "Soccer Field" below.
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
