WFPK Song of the Day: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats "Heartless"

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats have announced that their fourth album, South of Here, will arrive June 28 via Stax Records. It was recorded at Sonic Ranch outside El Paso, TX, and is the follow-up to 2021's The Future.

"These recordings were done together in a room with my closest friends," Rateliff shared via press release. "I hope these songs and stories give you an opportunity to better understand your own struggles whatever they may be."

Robert Plant recently placed Rateliff among the next generation of greats. “He is one of these guys that will just carry the torch. Beautiful songwriting, beautiful singing, great delivery and he is a magnificent guy to go with it.”

Working with album producer Brad Cook (Waxahatchee, Bon Iver, Kevin Morby) Rateliff added, “Brad was a great producer to write alongside. This album is a look into my own struggle with anxiety, insecurity and also stories of my life. He encouraged me to take responsibility for my own narrative in the songs and to write about what’s happening in my own life.”

Alongside the announcement, the band shared South of Here's lead single, "Heartless." Listen below.

