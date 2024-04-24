The Wandering Hearts: "For the first time, we really played with the ideas of ... telling tales"

The Wandering Hearts recently released their newest album, and Chrysalis Records debut, Mother. The UK-based trio stopped by WFPK and spent some time in the LPM Performance Studio to let us learn more about the new album and hear acoustic renditions of a couple of the songs.

Made of musicians and vocalists Tara Wilcox, Chess Whiffin, and A.J. Dean, The Wandering Hearts have reached a new phase in their long-standing friendship and shared musical journey. They shared how writing songs serves as therapy, a chronology of their history together, and a way to tell stories that move them.

They also addressed the difficulties of writing remotely throughout the pandemic, the births of Chess and Tara's children during the making of the album, and how the idea of Mother existed before they knew the children were coming. Listen to the entire interview with performances of "Not Misunderstood" and "About America" here!