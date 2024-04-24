© 2024 Louisville Public Media

The Veronicas: "We grew up loving weird cinema and left of center music"

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published April 24, 2024 at 9:40 PM EDT

The Veronicas on Gothic Summer, Pop’s Darker Side & Their Nod to The B-52’s and The Cramps

Lisa and Jessica Origliasso, known as The Veronicas, sit down with Kyle Meredith to delve into their latest release, "Gothic Summer." The Australian twin sisters share insights into their collaboration with producer John Feldman, reflecting on the cyclical nature of beginnings and endings within their musical journey. Drawing inspiration from their rock upbringing, including influences like The B-52’s, The Cramps, and 60s garage rock, they discuss the evolution of their sound and artistic vision.

In their conversation, the duo explores the dichotomy between the surface allure of pop music and its underlying truths, as well as the intersection of abstract art and mainstream pop culture. With an eye toward the future, they reveal plans for 20th anniversary celebrations later in the year, hinting at forthcoming projects and milestones.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.
Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith
