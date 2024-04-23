A New Song Emerges From Sean Cunningham After A Conversation with His Dad Before He Passed

Sean Cunningham has music in his blood, literally. His father, Paul Cunningham who passed away in June of 2022, was of the popular Louisville band The Wulfe Brothers. Sean has carried the musical torch from his family to a very successful career in the music world with his former band Atlas which has the record for the longest #1 hit in New Zealand's history. Then he was in a few bands since including The Cunning. Now he is solo and about to release a new album called "Whatever That Is". He just released the title track as a single. About the new song from Sean:

This song came after a conversation with my father just before he passed away, talking about how strange it is to be getting older at any stage in your life while still feeling like a kid. Still looking through the same eyes, thinking the same thoughts, making the same mistakes and just doing the best we can...'Whatever That Is'. I truly hope that anyone who listens will connect with the message of this song. None of us have the answers or the playbook to life, we're all just getting by the only way we know how.

"Whatever That Is" is now available and streaming.