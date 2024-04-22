You'll Want to Put the New Single "Haunted" on Repeat from Oliver Hazard

I've been listening a lot to the new single from the band Oliver Hazard called "Haunted". I guess the title should be taken literally as I am 'haunted' by the melody, the handclaps, and catchy chorus, hence it being on repeat! The single is from an upcoming EP and can't wait to hear the rest. Oliver Hazard has a strong Louisville tie with their keyboardist Nate Miner who lives here. Nate has also played with Scott T. Smith and Ellie Ruth. The band is originally from Waterville, Ohio. The new EP is produced by Jacquire King (Kings of Leon, Tom Waits, Of Monsters and Men). I asked how the band came to be:

The story of Oliver Hazard - Michael Belazis (vocals, guitar), Devin East (electric guitar, vocals), joined by Nate Miner (keys, vocals) - is the digital age’s version of classic band mythmaking. One member of the band returned home to Ohio after leading camping trips in California and decided to make an album with two of his childhood friends, a door-to-door salesman and a construction worker. They won a Facebook raffle to record a single song at a local recording studio. Instead, they pitched playing their whole album straight through once, and so came their debut album "34 N. River" in 2018. They sent it to a friend who sent it to a friend, who sent it to The Fader, who called it a “folk-pop masterpiece.” The band was booked at Bonnaroo soon after.

Oliver Hazard is about to launch their national tour and will kick it off at Zanzabar here in Louisville on May 30th. Check out "Haunted" below.