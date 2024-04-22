WFPK Song of the Day: Crowded House "Teenage Summer"

Crowded House recently gave fans a second preview from their highly-anticipated upcoming album, Gravity Stairs. “Teenage Summer,” is the follow up to their previous single, “Oh Hi.”

“Teenage Summer” had been initially performed live under the title “Life’s Imitation.” The song later underwent a name change thanks to the insight of Neil Finn’s grandson.

“My grandson Manaia told me ‘Teenage Summer’ was one of his favourite songs. He’d identified the peak moment in the song, and a light went on. It’s that simple: the children must be heard,” Finn explains.

“It’s a metaphor for getting a little older and becoming aware of your own mortality, your own physicality,” Finn says. “Things are getting a little harder, and there’s more determination needed to get to the top, but there’s still the same compulsion to climb them.”

Gravity Stairs is the eighth album from the multi-platinum-selling rock band since their 2021 album Dreamers Are Waiting, and is set to arrive on May 31st via Lester Records/BMG.

