Big Thief's Adrianne Lenker: "The movie Deep Impact shook my reality"

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published April 21, 2024 at 2:49 PM EDT

Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker on Sadness, Classic Sounds, & the Fear in 1998’s Deep Impact

Adrianne Lenker joins Kyle Meredith to delve into her solo album, Bright Future. As the lead singer of Big Thief, Lenker shares her creative process behind the record, revealing her preference for recording during the morning hours and incorporating room noises into the songs to capture a raw, intimate atmosphere. She discusses her attraction to older, classic sounds and the influence of films like "Deep Impact," which left a profound impact on her as a child.

Lenker reflects on the acceptance of sadness as a gift and discusses the insights gained from teaching a songwriting class, highlighting the ways in which the experience has deepened her understanding of herself as an artist.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the video below.
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
