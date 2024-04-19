Real Life Gets In The Way of Relationships in New Song from White Woolly

Relationships provide so much fodder for songwriting it seems endless but how can one not write about them when it's such a universal subject? Louisville band White Woolly put the subject to the test in their brand new single called "Where I Stand" with a 60s garage feel to it. The single will be on their new album due May 10th called Tutto Passo. We asked the band about themselves and the new song and album:

The band consists of Leah Outlaw (Bass/Vocals) her husband Evan Fowler (Drums) and Charlie Hill (Guitar and lead Vocals) whenever possible we also sometimes have Anthony Keenan join us live on guitar, he lives in NYC now but he’s an old friend and played with Lazy Sunday, Zaniah, and many others around town.

Evan and Leah are from Asheville originally, and met Charlie in college at Appalachian State in Boone, NC around 2014. The band would take shape shortly after that, with our first show in March 2015, all of us being self taught on our instruments. We all moved to Louisville, where Charlie is from originally, in August of 2017.

This song, “Where I Stand” comes from the feeling of two people loving and caring for each other, but feeling unable to maintain a relationship due to timing, distance, etc. That feeling of real life getting in the way, that may make building a relationship with someone feel impossible even if you both have mutual feelings and desire, leaving you knowing deep down you just have to keep living your life and move forward, so you don’t start to miss the little enjoyable things that are all around you.

We made our debut album with the help of SonaBlast in 2022 full of songs we’d been playing and developing since college and during Covid, but these new songs that we’re releasing now come from a fresh start from the last few years. We’ve always loved that western, surfy, reverb soaked sound though and aim to have a cinematic feel and effect with our songs.

Our album, Tutto Passa, will be released on May 10th, with our release show to celebrate happening on May 18th at 8pm at the Whirling Tiger, we’ll be joined by Fotocrime, as well as Maggie Halfman.

The album will be available digitally everywhere, but we will also be releasing a cassette containing the new singles as well as older songs that have never gotten a physical release on the B side. That will be done with the help of Evan Westfall from the band CAAMP, and his label he started called Super Sport Records.

"Where I Stand" is out now.