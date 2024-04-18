The Black Crowes' Chris Robinson: "We're the band that doesn't do what other bands do"

Chris Robinson sits down with Kyle Meredith to discuss "Happiness Bastards," The Black Crowes' latest album and their first release of new material since 2009. Robinson shares his perspective on the record, describing it as a homage to rock and roll with a romantic dark side to its lyrics. He explains how the band's experience touring their "Shake Your Money Maker" album for its 30th anniversary influenced the sound and themes of their latest work.

The frontman reflects on the scrutiny that comes with celebrity status and explores the process of channeling emotions, particularly anger, into songwriting. Robinson also touches on the conclusion of his side project, CRB, and hints at the possibility of revisiting leftover songs from the recent recording sessions.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.