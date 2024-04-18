LouiEvolve: "...to create community amongst Louisville's hip-hop scene, and build resources for one another"

The LouiEvolve Hip-Hop and Arts Festival kicks off today at The Mammoth, and runs through April 20.

Dave.Will.Chris, hip-hop artist and co-founder of the festival, stopped by the LPM Performance Studio to tell us more about this years iteration of the event, and to give us a preview of what to expect. He talked about LouiEvolve's mission as a community-driven collective, the wide range of artists on the festival lineup, and what else the three day event has to offer outside of concerts. He was joined by artists Vibe Like Ty, Anna B, and Ason Frio.

Listen to the full interview and performances here; lineup, schedule, and everything you need to know about the festival is at LouiEvolve.co.