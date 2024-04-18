Spaceman's Johan Renck: "When comedians are deprived of being funny, they become very vulnerable"

Director Johan Rench sits down with Kyle Meredith to delve into Spaceman, his latest film starring Adam Sandler and Carey Mulligan. Rench explains how the movie explores themes of loneliness and existentialism, drawing parallels to his own experiences and worldview. He emphasizes his intention to create a film that resonates deeply with audiences, even if it may not appeal to mainstream tastes.

Rench shares insights into working with Sandler and Mulligan, highlighting their performances and contributions to the film's emotional depth. He also reflects on his past work directing music videos for iconic artists like David Bowie and Chris Cornell, discussing how those experiences influenced his approach to filmmaking.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.