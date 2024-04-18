© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Do We Learn From Time Spent? That's the Question in George Paul Smith's New Single "Wasted Time"

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published April 18, 2024 at 9:00 AM EDT
George Paul Smith
Eric Whorton
George Paul Smith

George Paul Smith just released a great rock-n-roll song called "Wasted Time" that ponders the question of how we spend our time. He's been living in Ocean Springs, Mississippi but is ready to move back to his hometown of Louisville this Spring. From George about the new song:

Wasted Time was written for a project with Joe Scheirich from Ultratone and it sat for a bit before resurrecting it. We both felt that it deserved more attention and this is what naturally came out. Do we learn from our time spent? Or do we waste the opportunities to learn? Everyone has their own answer to that!

I have played mostly in hard rock bands in the Louisville area since I was 14, and some have played throughout the country. I have diversified my playlist to country blues and hill side country. Moving to Mississippi was a great reset, but I’m coming back to the bluegrass with a new batch of songs.

Listen to "Wasted Time" below.
Tags
Music WFPKArts and Culture
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
