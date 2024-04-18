Do We Learn From Time Spent? That's the Question in George Paul Smith's New Single "Wasted Time"

George Paul Smith just released a great rock-n-roll song called "Wasted Time" that ponders the question of how we spend our time. He's been living in Ocean Springs, Mississippi but is ready to move back to his hometown of Louisville this Spring. From George about the new song:

Wasted Time was written for a project with Joe Scheirich from Ultratone and it sat for a bit before resurrecting it. We both felt that it deserved more attention and this is what naturally came out. Do we learn from our time spent? Or do we waste the opportunities to learn? Everyone has their own answer to that!

I have played mostly in hard rock bands in the Louisville area since I was 14, and some have played throughout the country. I have diversified my playlist to country blues and hill side country. Moving to Mississippi was a great reset, but I’m coming back to the bluegrass with a new batch of songs.

Listen to "Wasted Time" below.