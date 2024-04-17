WFPK Song of the Day: Aaron Frazer "Payback"

The Durand Jones & the Indications drummer and singer Aaron Frazer is set to release his second solo album, Into the Blue, on June 28 via Dead Oceans. Frazer called the album “the clearest portrait of who I am as an artist” in a press release.

The lead single “Payback” is an uptempo song with Northern Soul drums, fuzz guitar, driving bass line and Frazer’s signature falsetto. “ʻPaybackʼ is about karma,” said Frazer. “When you wrong someone, in love or in life, it has a funny way of coming back to bite you, no matter how much you try to run from it. The music feels like a chase scene, and lyrically that brought me to the idea that payback is on its way, like Iʼm being chased by my own comeuppance.”

The new track is accompanied by a fast-paced video directed by Eliot Lee. Watch below.

