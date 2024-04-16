© 2024 Louisville Public Media

WFPK Song of the Day: SNACKTIME "Together"

John Timmons
Published April 16, 2024 at 6:25 AM EDT
Snacktime
photo courtesy of the artist
Snacktime

Funky Philly band SNACKTIME will bring us "Together" at WFPK Waterfront Wednesday in July!

Philadelphia's revered seven-piece brass-heavy band SNACKTIME fuse elements of soul, funk, punk, and pop for their unique sound. The group formed during the height of the pandemic in August 2020. Initially, the group began performing free shows in Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square that combined their love of music, food, and community. This progressed to sold-out headlining shows, curation of neighborhood festivals, multiple appearances at Philadelphia 76ers halftime shows, and slots at major music festivals.

Discussing their debut single “TOGETHER”, SNACKTIME stated, “‘TOGETHER' is a song written at a time when the world needs it most. The essence of the song can be diluted down to its hook, ‘I got you, you got me, love is all that we ever need.' This message expresses what SNACKTIME wants to bring into the world, and also what the band hopes the audience will bring into the world, as well.”

We’re excited to have SNACKTIME join us for our July 31st Waterfront Wednesday along with headliners Modern English and Louisville’s Digby!

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10.
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
