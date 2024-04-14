Nick Robinson on the independence, morals, & Johnny Cash cover in Millie Bobby Brown's Damsel

Nick Robinson and director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo join Kyle Meredith to discuss the Netflix film "Damsel," starring Millie Bobby Brown. Fresnadillo delves into the film's unique take on the traditional fairytale narrative, emphasizing themes of survival and female empowerment. He highlights the decision to portray women supporting each other and the challenges of incorporating a fire-breathing dragon into the story while giving Millie Bobby Brown extended one-on-one shots to showcase her character's journey.

Robinson shares his experience playing the role of a morally ambiguous prince and the excitement of working alongside acclaimed actors such as Robin Wright and Angela Bassett. He also reflects on the opportunity to explore darker character dynamics and his time on the set of "History of the World Pt II." The conversation also touches on the decision to base the dragon's design on felines and the collaboration with Lykke Li for the end credits.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.