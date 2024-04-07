Pearl Jam's Mike McCready: "There are many others that are better than me"

With Pearl Jam's next album, Dark Matter, set to drop on April 19th, we're taking a moment to flashback to this 2013 interview with Mike McCready. The guitarist was, at that time, setting up to play with Flight To Mars, his UFO tribute band, and broke the news to Kyle Meredith about unreleased material from Mad Season, his one-off supergroup featuring the late Layne Staley of Alice In Chains.

Ever the humble artist, McCready claimed that "there are many other [guitarists] out there that are better than me." We don't agree, but that doesn't get in the way of this great talk with one of rock's greatest.

Listen to the interview above and then look out for a new interview with Pearl Jam's Stone Gossard by subscribing to the Kyle Meredith With... podcast below.