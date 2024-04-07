Crowded House's Neil Finn: "I don't dwell on my old records and seldom listen to them"

Neil Finn sits down with Kyle Meredith to discuss Crowded House’s latest album, "Gravity Stairs," marking the band's second release since reuniting in 2020. The esteemed songwriter delves into the process of crafting new material and the unique challenges of measuring up to the band's iconic hits from the 80s and 90s. He describes the album's dreamy quality and highlights the creation of the epic track "Night Song," which serves as a captivating finale to the record.

During the conversation, Finn shares insights into the inspiration behind the album's lead single, "Oh Hi," revealing its ties to the charitable organization So They Can, dedicated to building schools in Kenya and Tanzania. He also discusses his evolving approach to songwriting, noting a newfound willingness to be lyrically direct. Additionally, Finn reflects on the collaborative process of writing with his sons Liam and Elroy, as well as his brother and former bandmate, Tim Finn.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.