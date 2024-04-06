Jasmine Cephas Jones: "I came to a place of grief where I needed to rewrite my story"

Jasmine Cephas Jones chats with Kyle Meredith about her single, "Baby I Can’t Leave You," and her album, "Phoenix." Known for her role as one of the original Schuyler sisters in the Broadway sensation "Hamilton," Jones shares her journey to becoming a songwriter and the deeply personal nature of her forthcoming album. She describes "Phoenix" as a reflection of one of the most significant transitional periods in her life, both musically and personally.

During the conversation, Jones discusses the influence of iconic artists like Erykah Badu, Prince, D’Angelo, and Stevie Wonder on her musical style, emphasizing her commitment to honoring their legacy while also forging her own path. She reflects on the process of discovering her unique sound and the emotional depth of her songwriting, particularly in relation to themes of grief and personal growth.

Jones also touches on her transformative experience starring in Ava DuVernay’s series "Origin," highlighting how the role has impacted her life and career.

