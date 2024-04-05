WFPK Song of the Day: Friko "Get Numb To It!"

Formed in 2019, Friko, the duo of vocalist/guitarist Niko Kapetan and drummer Bailey Minzenberger, have worked relentlessly building a fan base, becoming a permanent fixture on the Chicago music scene. Musically, they’re hard to pin down. They’re pop, for sure. Next thing you know they’re bombastic, shoegazey or experimental.

They recently released their full-length debut album, Where we’ve been, Where we go from here, via ATO Records. Their latest single,”Get Numb To It!” is one of our favorite tracks on the record.

“When we recorded that song Niko and I were each on pianos on opposite sides of the room, just slamming on them for texture,” says Bailey. “There are moments all over the record where we were both improvising at the same time, but they’re mostly used in a very subtle way, without making it the main focal point.”

Take a listen below.

Friko is well known for their high-energy live shows. “We’ll try and play one of the really loud songs and go to a slow song right after that, so that it’s super-emotional and dramatic but also just a loose, good time,” says Kapetan. “I’ve had people tell me they had so much fun and danced a lot at our shows but then also cried, which hopefully means we’re giving them the full spectrum,” Minzenberger adds.

We’re excited to have Friko join us for our August 28th WFPK Waterfront Wednesday! They will be joining headliner Matthew Sweet and openers Nise the Nymph. It will be a great night of music and look forward to seeing you there!

