Paul Sun-Hyung Lee: "I grew up a nerd and slip into these worlds with ease"

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published April 5, 2024 at 10:01 AM EDT
PIERRE GAUTREAU

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee on Avatar: The Last Airbender, Star Wars, & Kim's Convenience

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee sits down with Kyle Meredith to delve into the beloved series Avatar: The Last Airbender, which has found a new audience on Netflix. As an actor on Kim’s Convenience, Lee discusses the deep connection fans have with the show over the years and how his own childhood interests in fantasy have informed his portrayal of characters like Iroh. He also shares insights into making the character his own while respecting the original animated series.

Beyond Avatar, Lee reflects on his role in the Star Wars universe as Captain Carson Teva in The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka. He discusses how his experiences in such iconic franchises have enriched his understanding of storytelling and filmmaking, as well as his thoughts on the canceled series Rangers of the New Republic.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
