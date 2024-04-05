Hauser: "Working with Elton John, U2, Chili Peppers, the cello was upfront for the world to see"

Hauser joins Kyle Meredith to discuss his album, "Classic II," which serves as a sequel to his 2020 LP where he reimagined a selection of classical songs. As a member of the internationally acclaimed duo 2Cellos, the world-renowned cellist reflects on the enduring appeal of classical music and its ability to captivate audiences across generations. He also shares insights into his versatile performance style, which spans both the classical and rock worlds, having collaborated with iconic artists like U2 and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

During the conversation, Hauser delves into the inspiration behind the songs chosen for "Classic II" and his creative process in interpreting them. He also discusses his aspirations for future concept records and the importance of maintaining connections with his former 2Cellos bandmate Luka Šulić.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.