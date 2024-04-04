New Music from Boa Boys from Now til August

Louisville funk/rock trio Boa Boys are back with new music to share each month from now til August 2024 when their self-titled album will be released. The first two songs "Fine Is Good" and "Lookin' Up" are very fun and funky with some funny storytelling, too. We asked them how the new record came together:

"This new album (self titled, Boa Boys) was recorded by Jeremy Ferguson at Battle Tapes in Nashville, TN. With a new batch of songs, we went to a new studio and made something we are really proud of. Since our first release in 2017, we have grown through life together as well as sonically with our music. This new album feels like we have hit a stride with our songwriting and coexists with where we are at in our lives. Where once we may have played a rippin riff, we now might let that section breathe in order to serve the main focus at hand: the song itself. But don't worry, there are still plenty of hot licks cooked into these songs. This new album feels like just the beginning of what we can do with our songwriting and we are stoked to keep cruising and making new music. We are also excited to be doing a single series with this new release. Each month up until August 1st, we will be releasing two songs a month from the album. It's been a long time since we've put new music out and can't wait for people to hear this. Hope you all enjoy!"

Check out the first two new singles and catch Boa Boys live at The Whirling Tiger on 4/20 with White Woolly and In Flight Entertainment at 8 pm.