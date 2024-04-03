Punk Sensibility is Captured in New Single from Animal Transit

Louisville band Animal Transit hasn't been around for very long but in their short time, they've been packing a powerful punch and show a ton of promise for the future. We immediately fell in love with their first single "Sad Song" and love the new one called "Hooch". The band is composed of Jonny Brackney (vocals), Jason Wagers (guitar), Adam Russell (bass), and Trenton Phillips (drums). The band formed when high school friends Phillips and Wagers reunited after almost a decade. Phillips brought in Adam Russell, a long-time friend, and the three quickly discovered their music-making chemistry. The three members wrote several instrumental tracks as they sought out a lead vocalist. Wagers knew Brackney through an old roommate, and after a few rehearsals, Brackney joined the band in late 2021. Animal Transit began writing original music together and played their first live performance in March of 2022. Catch them live opening for The Fall of Troy 4/12 in Lexington at Manchester Music Hall and at The Chapel of St Phillip Neri on 4/6. In the meantime, check out the new single "Hooch".